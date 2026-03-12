Elvis Merzlikins News: Between pipes Thursday
Merzlikins will patrol the visiting crease in Florida on Thursday, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.
Merzlikins will make his second straight start after stopping 16 shots in a 5-2 win in Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Merzlikins is 13-9-2 with a 3.47 GAA and an .884 save percentage over 26 appearances this season. The Panthers are 19th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.98 goals per contest.
