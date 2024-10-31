Elvis Merzlikins News: Blanks Isles on Wednesday

Merzlikins made 26 saves in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Islanders.

It's the first shutout of the season for Merzlikins, and after a few rough years the 30-year-old netminder may be slowly regaining his confidence while working behind the tighter defensive structure of new head coach Dean Evason. Merzlikins has won two straight starts, allowing just one goal on 58 shots, and he's building a case to break out of a timeshare with Daniil Tarasov and reclaim the No. 1 job for the Blue Jackets.