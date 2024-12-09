Elvis Merzlikins News: Bounces back with win Sunday
Merzlikins stopped 24 of 25 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over Winnipeg.
Merzlikins was outstanding Sunday and managed to get back to winning ways after losing his previous two starts. Merzlikins has posted solid numbers in recent weeks, going 7-2-1 with a 2.89 GAA and an .890 save percentage over his last 10 games. The save percentage could have been higher if he hadn't endured a three-game stretch between Nov. 21 and Nov. 27 in which he gave up 14 goals on 89 shots.
