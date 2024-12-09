Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Elvis Merzlikins headshot

Elvis Merzlikins News: Bounces back with win Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 9, 2024 at 11:25am

Merzlikins stopped 24 of 25 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over Winnipeg.

Merzlikins was outstanding Sunday and managed to get back to winning ways after losing his previous two starts. Merzlikins has posted solid numbers in recent weeks, going 7-2-1 with a 2.89 GAA and an .890 save percentage over his last 10 games. The save percentage could have been higher if he hadn't endured a three-game stretch between Nov. 21 and Nov. 27 in which he gave up 14 goals on 89 shots.

Elvis Merzlikins
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now