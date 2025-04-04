Fantasy Hockey
Elvis Merzlikins News: Buried by Avs

Published on April 4, 2025

Merzlikins gave up seven goals on 28 shots before being replaced by Daniil Tarasov early in the third period of Thursday's 7-3 loss to Colorado.

The Blue Jackets actually took a 3-2 lead when Boone Jenner scored midway through the second period, but the game was all Avs after that, with Merzlikins getting beaten on a number of long-range attempts before he got the hook. The 30-year-old netminder saw his three-start winning streak snapped, but he was hardly playing at an elite level -- Merzlikins has allowed at least three goals in five straight outings, stumbling to a brutal 5.11 GAA and .843 save percentage during that stretch.

