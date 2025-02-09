Elvis Merzlikins News: Busy in Saturday's loss

Merzlikins stopped 36 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

The Blue Jackets were out-shot 40-25 on the night, and Merzlikins was especially hung out to dry in the third period as he tried to protect a 3-2 lead -- Columbus managed only four shots on Jonathan Quick while surrendering 17. Merzlikins will get a much-needed rest as the NHL pauses for the 4 Nations Face-Off, as the 30-year-old netminder has gone 0-3-1 with a 3.79 GAA and .887 save percentage while starts four straight games.