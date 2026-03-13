Elvis Merzlikins News: Can't steal win in south Florida
Merzlikins stopped 19 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Panthers.
The Blue Jackets grabbed a 1-0 lead midway through the second period on an Adam Fantilli tally, but Merzlikins couldn't make it stick as Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart scored on power plays in the third period and OT. The veteran netminder has turned things around over the last couple months while working behind a stingier Columbus blue line, going 7-2-2 in his last 12 outings with a 2.54 GAA and .898 save percentage.
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