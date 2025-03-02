Elvis Merzlikins News: Comes up big in outdoor win

Merzlikins made 43 saves in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

In the first ever outdoor game for the franchise, Columbus got out-shot a whopping 46-21 by Detroit, but Merzlikins set a new season high in saves to help secure his third straight win. The 30-year-old netminder is up to 22 wins on the season, his best total since he won a career-high 27 in 2021-22, but his overall performance hasn't really improved and he's mostly benefitted from better team play around him by the Jackets. On the season, Merzlikins sports a 2.97 GAA and .897 save percentage in 40 outings.