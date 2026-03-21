Elvis Merzlikins News: Cruises to win Saturday
Merzlikins stopped 15 of 17 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.
Merzlikins was beaten late in the first period by Vince Dunn and midway through the second by Kaapo Kakko, but he cruised the rest of the way and didn't have a lot of work overall. The 31-year-old veteran goaltender was making his first appearance since March 12 and has won two of his last three starts. That said, he's firmly entrenched as Columbus' No. 2 option between the pipes behind Jet Greaves, so he's not expected to carry a lot of upside unless he has a favorable matchup from time to time. At least he's allowed two or fewer goals in four of his last five appearances, so he might be worth a look in specific scenarios.
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