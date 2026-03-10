Elvis Merzlikins headshot

Elvis Merzlikins News: Defending crease Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Merzlikins will start Tuesday's road matchup against Tampa Bay, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Merzlikins will get the second half of the Blue Jackets' back-to-back after Jet Greaves played in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings. The 31-year-old Merzlikins has a 12-9-2 record this campaign with one shutout, a 3.53 GAA and an .884 save percentage through 25 appearances. Tampa Bay ranks fourth in the league with 3.53 goals per game this season.

Elvis Merzlikins
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elvis Merzlikins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elvis Merzlikins See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Chris Morgan
8 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
9 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Sunday, February 15
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Sunday, February 15
Author Image
Chris Morgan
24 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
29 days ago