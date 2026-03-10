Elvis Merzlikins News: Defending crease Tuesday
Merzlikins will start Tuesday's road matchup against Tampa Bay, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Merzlikins will get the second half of the Blue Jackets' back-to-back after Jet Greaves played in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings. The 31-year-old Merzlikins has a 12-9-2 record this campaign with one shutout, a 3.53 GAA and an .884 save percentage through 25 appearances. Tampa Bay ranks fourth in the league with 3.53 goals per game this season.
