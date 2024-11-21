Elvis Merzlikins News: Draws home start

Merzlikins will start Thursday's home game against the Lightning, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Merzlikins has been effective across his last two starts, posting a 2-0-0 record, 1.50 GAA and .942 save percentage in games against the Penguins and Bruins. The 30-year-old will attempt to keep his momentum up Thursday but will face a tough test against the Lightning, who rank seventh in the league with 3.53 goals per game.