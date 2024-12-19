Fantasy Hockey
Elvis Merzlikins

Elvis Merzlikins News: Draws start against New Jersey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Merzlikins will defend the home crease against the Devils on Thursday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Merzlikins has struggled in recent outings, posting a 1-4-0 record, 3.23 GAA and .861 save percentage across his last five starts. He had lost out on some playing time to Jet Greaves recently, but Merzlikins will likely be in line for more looks in the near future after Greaves was sent back to the minors Wednesday.

