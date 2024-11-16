Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Elvis Merzlikins headshot

Elvis Merzlikins News: Earns win Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Merzlikins stopped 21 of 23 shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.

Merzlikins snapped a four-game winless skid Friday with a solid performance between the pipes. He went 0-3-1 with a 3.99 GAA and a disappointing .872 save percentage during that winless skid, but Merzlikins will hope to continue the turnaround in his next start. The Blue Jackets have scheduled Daniil Tarasov to face the Canadiens on Saturday, so Merzlikins could return to defend Columbus' crease against Boston on Monday.

Elvis Merzlikins
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now