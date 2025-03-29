Fantasy Hockey
Elvis Merzlikins headshot

Elvis Merzlikins News: Earns win in high-scoring affair

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2025 at 10:53am

Merzlikins stopped 31 of 37 shots in Friday's 7-6 shootout win over Vancouver.

The 30-year-old netminder secured his second consecutive win, but while he came out on top in this thrilling 13-goal affair, fantasy managers shouldn't be happy with this outing, as he conceded six goals. Merzlikins' numbers haven't been impressive of late. In nine starts since the beginning of March, he's gone 3-5-1 with a 3.64 GAA and an .893 save percentage.

