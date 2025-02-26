Elvis Merzlikins News: Earns win in subpar effort

Merzlikins stopped 19 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Stars.

Merzlikins has won his two starts following the break while stopping 46 of the 51 shots he's faced. However, it's clear the offense bailed him out Tuesday, as he posted a .826 save percentage while facing a mere 19 shots -- it was only the eighth time he faced less than 20 shots in a game this season. Merzlikins will try to extend the winning streak to three games the next time he has to defend Columbus' crease. The team's upcoming two games are against the Red Wings on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.