Elvis Merzlikins headshot

Elvis Merzlikins News: Expected to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Merzlikins is slated to patrol the home crease versus Chicago on Saturday, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Merzlikins struggled in his last four games before the break, going 0-3-1 while allowing 15 goals on 133 shots (.887 save percentage). Merzlikins is 19-14-4 with one shutout, a 2.99 GAA and an .895 save percentage across 37 starts this season. The Blackhawks are averaging 2.69 goals per game, 28th in the league in 2024-25.

