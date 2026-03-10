Elvis Merzlikins News: Extinguishes Lightning on Tuesday
Merzlikins made 16 saves in a 5-2 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday. He put up an assist.
Merzlikins was sharp all night. He had no chance on the first goal, which was a sharp tip over his left shoulder. The second came through a screen off a point shot. Merzlikins and Jet Greaves have been pretty much alternating starts since the end of January. If that pattern continues, Greaves will see time against Florida on Thursday and Merzlikins will be in net on Saturday. Wait for the official update on Thursday before setting your daily roster.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elvis Merzlikins See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout2 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 28 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week9 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Sunday, February 1524 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot29 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elvis Merzlikins See More