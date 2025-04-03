Fantasy Hockey
Elvis Merzlikins headshot

Elvis Merzlikins News: Facing Avalanche

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2025 at 7:48am

Merzlikins will defend the home crease versus Colorado on Thursday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Merzlikins has won three straight games despite allowing 14 goals on 98 shots (.867 save percentage). Overall, the 30-year-old netminder is 25-15 with one shutout, a 3.11 GAA and an .894 save percentage. The Avalanche are generating 3.30 goals per game, which ranks sixth in the NHL this season.

Elvis Merzlikins
Columbus Blue Jackets
