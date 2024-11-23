Fantasy Hockey
Elvis Merzlikins News: Facing Hurricanes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 23, 2024 at 7:56am

Merzlikins will be between the home pipes versus Carolina on Saturday, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Merzlikins has won three straight games to boost his record to 5-5-1. The 30-year-old has a 3.02 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 11 appearances this season. He will have a tough matchup versus a Carolina team that ranks third in the league with 3.89 goals per game.

