Elvis Merzlikins News: Facing Kraken

Merzlikins will patrol the home crease versus Seattle on Thursday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Merzlikins is 5-1-1 in his last seven starts, allowing 24 goals on 215 shots (.888 save percentage). Overall, the 30-year-old netminder is 14-10-3 with one shutout, a 3.17 GAA and an .887 save percentage this year. The Kraken are averaging 2.85 goals per game this season, which is tied for 22nd in the NHL.