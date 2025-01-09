Elvis Merzlikins News: Facing Kraken
Merzlikins will patrol the home crease versus Seattle on Thursday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.
Merzlikins is 5-1-1 in his last seven starts, allowing 24 goals on 215 shots (.888 save percentage). Overall, the 30-year-old netminder is 14-10-3 with one shutout, a 3.17 GAA and an .887 save percentage this year. The Kraken are averaging 2.85 goals per game this season, which is tied for 22nd in the NHL.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now