Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Elvis Merzlikins headshot

Elvis Merzlikins News: Facing Kraken

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 9, 2025 at 8:24am

Merzlikins will patrol the home crease versus Seattle on Thursday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Merzlikins is 5-1-1 in his last seven starts, allowing 24 goals on 215 shots (.888 save percentage). Overall, the 30-year-old netminder is 14-10-3 with one shutout, a 3.17 GAA and an .887 save percentage this year. The Kraken are averaging 2.85 goals per game this season, which is tied for 22nd in the NHL.

Elvis Merzlikins
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now