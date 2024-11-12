Elvis Merzlikins News: Facing Seattle

Merzlikins will be between the pipes for Tuesday's road contest versus the Kraken, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Merzlikins will make his eighth start of the season against a Seattle club that's put up 2.87 goals per game through 15 contests. The Latvian netminder is 0-2-1 over his last three appearances, and he's conceded 12 goals during that span. Prior to that three-game stretch, Merzlikins had allowed one goal combined over two games in back-to-back wins, so he makes for a risky play for fantasy managers due to his inconsistency.