Elvis Merzlikins News: Fades late in loss
Merzlikins made 33 saves in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.
Columbus took a 2-1 lead into the third period, but Merzlikins gave up a power-play tally to Macklin Celebrini less than a minute into the final frame before Igor Chernyshov slapped home a one-timer with 85 seconds left for the winner. Merzlikins has had an up-and-down March, going 3-1-2 over seven outings with a 2.90 GAA and .882 save percentage as he falls firmly behind Jet Greaves on the Blue Jackets' depth chart.
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