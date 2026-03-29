Elvis Merzlikins headshot

Elvis Merzlikins News: Fades late in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Merzlikins made 33 saves in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Columbus took a 2-1 lead into the third period, but Merzlikins gave up a power-play tally to Macklin Celebrini less than a minute into the final frame before Igor Chernyshov slapped home a one-timer with 85 seconds left for the winner. Merzlikins has had an up-and-down March, going 3-1-2 over seven outings with a 2.90 GAA and .882 save percentage as he falls firmly behind Jet Greaves on the Blue Jackets' depth chart.

Elvis Merzlikins
Columbus Blue Jackets
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