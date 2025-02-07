Elvis Merzlikins News: Falls to Utah in OT

Merzlikins made 30 saves in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Utah.

There wasn't much Merzlikins could do on the game-winner -- Connor Ingram cleared the puck from his own end off the glass with less than a minute left in overtime, and it took a wild bounce off the glass to spring Dylan Guenther for a breakaway. Even then, Merzlikins denied Guenther's initial shot, but he couldn't get in front of the rebound. Merzlikins has dropped three straight decisions, but he's given up more than three goals only once in his last eight outings, going 4-3-1 over that stretch with a 2.38 GAA and .916 save percentage.