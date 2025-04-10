Elvis Merzlikins News: First goaltender off Thursday

Merzlikins was the first goalie off the ice during Thursday's morning skate, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports, indicating that he's expected to draw the home start against the Sabres.

Although head coach Dean Evason said after Thursday's morning skate that Merzlikins would "maybe" be the team's starting netminder against Buffalo, the fact that the 30-year-old was the first goaltender off the ice during the team's morning skate indicates that he'll presumably defend the home crease. Over five appearances this month, Merzlikins has gone 2-2-0 with a 4.10 GAA and .865 save percentage.