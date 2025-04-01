Fantasy Hockey
Elvis Merzlikins headshot

Elvis Merzlikins News: Gets starting nod against Preds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Merzlikins will be between the pipes at home versus Nashville on Tuesday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Despite a 2-1-0 record, Merzlikins' numbers haven't been very good over that stretch, as he is sporting a 4.46 GAA and .864 save percentage in those three outings. With the Jackets still in the playoff hunt, Merzlikins should continue to see a heavy workload down the stretch -- though a back-to-back against Toronto and Ottawa on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, should open the door for Daniil Tarasov to get an opportunity.

