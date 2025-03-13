Elvis Merzlikins News: Gets starting nod Thursday

Merzlikins will defend the home crease versus Vegas on Thursday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Merzlikins has lost his last three games, allowing 12 goals on 102 shots (.882 save percentage). The losing streak has raised his GAA to 3.04, while lowering his save percentage to .896 this season. Merzlikins is 22-17-4 with one shutout. The Golden Knights are generating 3.34 goals per game in 2024-25, fifth in the NHL.