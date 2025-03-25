Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Elvis Merzlikins headshot

Elvis Merzlikins News: Hangs on for shootout win Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 8:40am

Merzlikins stopped 30 shots in regulation and overtime and all three shootout attempts he faced in Monday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

New York took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission, but Merzlikins kept his focus and gave Columbus a chance to rally, and he even picked up an assist on the Adam Fantilli tally that got the Blue Jackets on the board. It was the 30-year-old netminder's first win since March 1, snapping an 0-5-1 stretch in which Merzlikins had posted a 3.55 GAA and .891 save percentage.

Elvis Merzlikins
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now