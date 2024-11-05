Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Elvis Merzlikins headshot

Elvis Merzlikins News: In blue paint Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Merzlikins will be in net for Tuesday's road matchup with San Jose, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Merzlikins had his worst performance of the 2024-25 campaign Friday -- he allowed six goals on 44 shots in a loss to Winnipeg. Through five appearances, the Latvian netminder is up to a 2-3-0 record, .907 save percentage and 2.86 GAA. The Sharks sit 28th in the NHL with 2.46 goals per game over 13 contests.

Elvis Merzlikins
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now