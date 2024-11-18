Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Elvis Merzlikins headshot

Elvis Merzlikins News: In goal Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Merzlikins will get the starting nod on the road against Boston on Monday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Merzlikins has won just once in his last five outings, posting a 1-3-1 record to go with a 3.60 GAA. Historically, the Latvian backstop has put up decent numbers versus Boston, going 2-2-2 with a .924 save percentage and one shutout in six career matchups. Perhaps he can celebrate Latvian Independence Day with a victory.

Elvis Merzlikins
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now