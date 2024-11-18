Elvis Merzlikins News: In goal Monday

Merzlikins will get the starting nod on the road against Boston on Monday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Merzlikins has won just once in his last five outings, posting a 1-3-1 record to go with a 3.60 GAA. Historically, the Latvian backstop has put up decent numbers versus Boston, going 2-2-2 with a .924 save percentage and one shutout in six career matchups. Perhaps he can celebrate Latvian Independence Day with a victory.