Elvis Merzlikins headshot

Elvis Merzlikins News: In goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Merzlikins will patrol the home crease against Utah on Saturday, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Merzlikins has posted a 12-9-1 record this season with one shutout, a 3.47 GAA and an .887 save percentage through 24 appearances. Utah is tied for 14th in the league with 3.16 goals per game during the 2025-26 campaign.

Elvis Merzlikins
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
