Elvis Merzlikins News: In goal Saturday
Merzlikins will patrol the home crease against Utah on Saturday, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.
Merzlikins has posted a 12-9-1 record this season with one shutout, a 3.47 GAA and an .887 save percentage through 24 appearances. Utah is tied for 14th in the league with 3.16 goals per game during the 2025-26 campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elvis Merzlikins See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 25 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week6 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Sunday, February 1521 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot26 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers30 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elvis Merzlikins See More