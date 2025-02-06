Elvis Merzlikins News: In goal Thursday
Merzlikins will get the starting nod at home versus Utah on Thursday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Merzlikins has dropped two straight games in which he posted a combined 4.19 GAA and .867 save percentage. Despite the recent slump, the 30-year-old backstop needs just one more victory to reach the 20-win threshold for the first time since 2021-22 and the second time in his NHL career.
