Elvis Merzlikins headshot

Elvis Merzlikins News: In goal Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Merzlikins will get the starting nod at home against the Panthers on Thursday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Merzlikins is mired in a four-game losing streak during which he posted a 3.82 GAA and .885 save percentage. Despite the recent slump, the 30-year-old netminder still has a chance of matching his 2021-22 win total (27), but he'll need to start producing victories sooner rather than later.

Elvis Merzlikins
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
