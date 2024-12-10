Elvis Merzlikins News: In goal Tuesday

Merzlikins will get the starting nod at home against the Flyers on Tuesday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Merzlikins will make his 10th appearance in the Jackets' last 11 contests, having posted a 6-2-1 record and an .887 save percentage along the way. While the 30-year-old backstop has been far from perfect as evidenced by his sub-.900 save percentage, he has still managed to secure a standings points in seven of his last nine outings. While it will likely be Merzlikins net versus the Caps on Thursday, a back-to-back against Anaheim and Carolina on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, should give Daniil Tarasov the chance to start.