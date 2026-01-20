Merzlikins will be making his third straight start Tuesday, as he's getting more work with new head coach Rick Bowness. The 31-year-old Merzlikins has won back-to-back starts while turning aside a combined 59 of 63 shots (.937 save percentage) in victories over the Canucks and Penguins. The Senators have lost back-to-back games and six of their last eight (2-4-2), but they had success against Merzlikins earlier in the season, chasing him for three goals on five shots in Ottawa's 6-3 win over Columbus on Dec. 11.