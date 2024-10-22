Elvis Merzlikins News: Moves past injury

Merzlikins is healthy after tending to a lower-body issue and will backup Daniil Tarasov against Toronto on Tuesday, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Merzlikins hasn't played since Oct. 15 against Florida, in which he allowed four goals on 22 shots in a 4-3 loss. The Latvian netminder is 0-2-0 with an .854 save percentage and a 3.68 GAA through two appearances. The 30-year-old's next chance to draw a start will come Saturday against Nashville.