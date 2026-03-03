Elvis Merzlikins News: Nearly squanders lead Monday
Merzlikins made 29 saves in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.
The Blue Jackets seemed to have the game well in hand when they took a 4-0 lead into the second intermission, but Merzlikins not only lost his shutout just 30 seconds into the third frame, he nearly lost the game entirely as the Rangers fired 17 shots his way as part of a furious comeback effort. Kirill Marchenko was able to beat Igor Shesterkin in OT to salvage the win for the visitors, however. Merzlikins has won four of his last five as he maintains a timeshare with Jet Greaves, posting a 2.40 GAA and .906 save percentage over that stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elvis Merzlikins See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2Yesterday
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week2 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Sunday, February 1517 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot22 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers26 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elvis Merzlikins See More