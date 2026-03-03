Elvis Merzlikins headshot

Elvis Merzlikins News: Nearly squanders lead Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Merzlikins made 29 saves in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

The Blue Jackets seemed to have the game well in hand when they took a 4-0 lead into the second intermission, but Merzlikins not only lost his shutout just 30 seconds into the third frame, he nearly lost the game entirely as the Rangers fired 17 shots his way as part of a furious comeback effort. Kirill Marchenko was able to beat Igor Shesterkin in OT to salvage the win for the visitors, however. Merzlikins has won four of his last five as he maintains a timeshare with Jet Greaves, posting a 2.40 GAA and .906 save percentage over that stretch.

Elvis Merzlikins
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elvis Merzlikins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elvis Merzlikins See More
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Sunday, February 15
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Sunday, February 15
Author Image
Chris Morgan
17 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
22 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
26 days ago