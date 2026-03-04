Elvis Merzlikins headshot

Elvis Merzlikins News: Needed briefly in relief Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Merzlikins turned aside both shots he faced while spelling Jet Greaves during Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Greaves left the game midway through the first period to get checked for a concussion and missed a little over eight minutes, with Merzlikins holding down the fort until he was cleared to return. Both netminders have put up impressive numbers of late as they work in a timeshare, and over his last nine outings Merzlikins has gone 6-2-0 with a 2.39 GAA and .911 save percentage.

Elvis Merzlikins
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elvis Merzlikins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elvis Merzlikins See More
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
3 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Sunday, February 15
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Sunday, February 15
Author Image
Chris Morgan
18 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
23 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
27 days ago