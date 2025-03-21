Elvis Merzlikins News: No match for Penguins

Merzlikins allowed five goals on 33 shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Merzlikins started for the second day in a row, and the results weren't pretty. The Blue Jackets out-shot the Penguins 47-34, but the defense wasn't sound and the offense had a tough time converting its chances, while Merzlikins wasn't able to keep things close. This was his sixth straight defeat, dropping him to 1-5-1 with 24 goals allowed over seven games in March. Overall, the 30-year-old netminder has a 22-19-5 record with a 3.04 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 46 appearances this season. The Blue Jackets have the rest of the weekend off before visiting the Islanders on Monday, giving Merzlikins enough time to be ready for his next attempt to snap his skid.