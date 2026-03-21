Elvis Merzlikins News: Patrolling home paint Saturday

Merzlikins will start in Saturday's home clash against the Kraken, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Merzlikins will get his chance to bounce back after falling in overtime during his last appearance on Mar. 12. Overall, the 31-year-old netminder has a 13-9-3 record, a 3.40 GAA and an .885 save percentage across 27 appearances this season. He'll face off against the Kraken, who enter Saturday's tilt after losing each of their last two games. With a red-hot Blue Jackets' lineup in front of him, Merzlikins holds solid fantasy value for Saturday's start.