Elvis Merzlikins News: Receives no help in loss

Merzlikins allowed five goals on 27 shots in Saturday's 5-0 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Merzlikins looks to be wearing down under a heavy workload late in the season -- he's allowed 30 goals over his last six outings, though he's somehow gone 3-3-0 in that span. He didn't get any help Saturday, which saw him on the wrong side of a shutout loss. For the season, he's now 25-21-5 with a 3.24 GAA and an .890 save percentage over 51 outings. The Blue Jackets visit the Senators on Sunday, so look for Daniil Tarasov to get that start in what's essentially a must-win game for Columbus' fading playoff chances.