Elvis Merzlikins News: Set to face Boston

Merzlikins (undisclosed) is slated to start at home against Boston on Friday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Coach Dean Everson said Monday that Merzlikins was dealing with "bumps and bruises," which led to the goaltender being scratched for Monday's 5-4 victory over Montreal. It appears the holiday break came at an opportune time for Merzlikins, though, given that he's ready to play between the pipes after missing just one game. The 30-year-old netminder has a 10-9-3 record, 3.13 GAA and .889 save percentage in 22 outings this season. Boston ranks 26th in goals per game with 2.64, but the Bruins have been hot lately, posting an 11-4-1 record dating back to Nov. 21.