Elvis Merzlikins News: Set to face San Jose

Merzlikins is set to start at home against San Jose on Saturday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Merzlikins stopped 15 of 17 shots in a 5-2 win over Seattle in his most recent start last Saturday. He has a 14-9-3 record, 3.35 GAA and .885 save percentage in 28 outings in 2025-26. San Jose has lost its past six games (0-5-1) to drop to 32-31-7 on the season. The Sharks have also managed just five goals over their past four games.