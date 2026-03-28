Elvis Merzlikins headshot

Elvis Merzlikins News: Set to face San Jose

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 11:54am

Merzlikins is set to start at home against San Jose on Saturday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Merzlikins stopped 15 of 17 shots in a 5-2 win over Seattle in his most recent start last Saturday. He has a 14-9-3 record, 3.35 GAA and .885 save percentage in 28 outings in 2025-26. San Jose has lost its past six games (0-5-1) to drop to 32-31-7 on the season. The Sharks have also managed just five goals over their past four games.

Elvis Merzlikins
Columbus Blue Jackets
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