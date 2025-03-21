Elvis Merzlikins News: Set to start Friday
Merzlikins is expected to start on the road against Pittsburgh on Friday, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.
Merzlikins has a 22-18-5 record, 3.00 GAA and .897 save percentage in 45 appearances in 2024-25. He'll be starting for the second straight game after stopping 28 of 29 shots en route to a 1-0 overtime loss Thursday. Merzlikins has previously faced the Penguins twice this campaign, winning both of those games while stopping 41 of 46 shots (.891 save percentage).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now