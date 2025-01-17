Elvis Merzlikins News: Sharp in fourth straight win

Merzlikins made 18 saves in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

The 30-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period, but Tyler Toffoli was able to bang home the rebound on a Macklin Celebrini shot to spoil it. Merzlikins has won four straight starts for the surging Blue Jackets, and he has only one regulation loss over his last nine outings, going 7-1-1 with a 2.93 GAA and .898 save percentage during that span.