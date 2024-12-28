Fantasy Hockey
Elvis Merzlikins

Elvis Merzlikins News: Solid showing vs. Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Merzlikins stopped 24 of 26 shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Merzlikins hasn't lost in regulation in three games in a row, going 2-0-1 with a 2.94 GAA and a .908 save percentage in that span. The lack of consistency has been an issue for him, though. Over his previous 10 games, Merzlikins has recorded a save percentage below the .910 mark six times despite going 5-4-1 with a 2.99 GAA over that stretch.

Elvis Merzlikins
Columbus Blue Jackets

