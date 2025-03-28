Fantasy Hockey
Elvis Merzlikins

Elvis Merzlikins News: Starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Merzlikins will be between the home pipes versus Vancouver on Friday, according to Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Merzlikins picked up his first win since March 1 on Monday, turning aside 30 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders. He is 23-19-5 with a 3.03 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 47 appearances this season. The Canucks are averaging 2.82 goals per game this season, 22nd in the NHL.

Elvis Merzlikins
Columbus Blue Jackets

