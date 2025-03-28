Elvis Merzlikins News: Starting Friday

Merzlikins will be between the home pipes versus Vancouver on Friday, according to Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Merzlikins picked up his first win since March 1 on Monday, turning aside 30 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders. He is 23-19-5 with a 3.03 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 47 appearances this season. The Canucks are averaging 2.82 goals per game this season, 22nd in the NHL.