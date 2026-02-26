Elvis Merzlikins headshot

Elvis Merzlikins News: Starting in Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Merzlikins will start Thursday's road game against Boston, The Hockey News reports.

Merzlikins was effective heading into the Olympic break, going 5-1-0 with a 2.03 GAA and .924 save percentage over his last six starts. He'll draw the start in the Blue Jackets' first game following the layoff but will face a tough test in the Bruins, who are tied for sixth in the NHL with 3.39 goals per game.

Elvis Merzlikins
Columbus Blue Jackets
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elvis Merzlikins See More
