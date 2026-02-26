Elvis Merzlikins News: Starting in Boston

Merzlikins will start Thursday's road game against Boston, The Hockey News reports.

Merzlikins was effective heading into the Olympic break, going 5-1-0 with a 2.03 GAA and .924 save percentage over his last six starts. He'll draw the start in the Blue Jackets' first game following the layoff but will face a tough test in the Bruins, who are tied for sixth in the NHL with 3.39 goals per game.