Elvis Merzlikins News: Starting in Boston
Merzlikins will start Thursday's road game against Boston, The Hockey News reports.
Merzlikins was effective heading into the Olympic break, going 5-1-0 with a 2.03 GAA and .924 save percentage over his last six starts. He'll draw the start in the Blue Jackets' first game following the layoff but will face a tough test in the Bruins, who are tied for sixth in the NHL with 3.39 goals per game.
