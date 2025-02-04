Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Elvis Merzlikins headshot

Elvis Merzlikins News: Starting in Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Merzlikins will guard the road goal against the Sabres on Tuesday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Merzlikins' three-game winning streak ended in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Dallas. He has a 19-12-3 record with one shutout, a 2.96 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 34 appearances this season. Buffalo ranks 11th in the league with 3.12 goals per game in 2024-25, but leading scorer Tage Thompson (upper body) won't be in the lineup.

Elvis Merzlikins
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now