Elvis Merzlikins headshot

Elvis Merzlikins News: Starting in Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Merzlikins will defend the road net versus the Blackhawks on Sunday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Merzlikins is coming off a 27-save performance in Friday's 5-2 victory over Calgary. He has won five of his last six outings, surrendering 19 goals on 170 shots. Merzlikins has a 7-5-2 record with one shutout, a 3.07 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 14 appearances this season. Chicago sits 30th in the league with 2.48 goals per game in 2024-25.

