Elvis Merzlikins News: Starting in Chicago

Merzlikins will defend the road net versus the Blackhawks on Sunday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Merzlikins is coming off a 27-save performance in Friday's 5-2 victory over Calgary. He has won five of his last six outings, surrendering 19 goals on 170 shots. Merzlikins has a 7-5-2 record with one shutout, a 3.07 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 14 appearances this season. Chicago sits 30th in the league with 2.48 goals per game in 2024-25.