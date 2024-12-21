Fantasy Hockey
Elvis Merzlikins News: Starting in Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Merzlikins will defend the road net against the Flyers on Saturday, per Adam Kimelman of NHL.com.

Merzlikins is coming off a 40-save performance in Thursday's 4-2 win over New Jersey. He has a 10-9-2 record with one shutout, a 3.05 GAA and an .891 save percentage across 21 appearances this season. Philadelphia sits 20th in the league with 2.94 goals per game in 2024-25.

