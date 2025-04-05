Fantasy Hockey
Elvis Merzlikins headshot

Elvis Merzlikins News: Starting in Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Merzlikins will guard the visiting cage in Toronto on Saturday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Merzlikins had a tough go of it Thursday, giving up seven goals on 28 shots before being replaced in the third period versus Colorado. Merzlikins is 25-20-5 with a 3.20 GAA and an .891 save percentage across 50 outings in 2024-25. He won his only start versus the Maple Leafs this season, allowing only one goal on 29 shots in 5-1 victory. The Maple Leafs have scored 244 goals in 75 games this season, eighth in the NHL.

